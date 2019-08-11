Quality in times of fast fashion

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 7:41 pm

In a generation where everything stays in and goes out of trend so swiftly, quality is something that barely sees the face of the earth. While fast fashion has its pros, the charm of classic timeless pieces is effortlessly familiar and warm.

While trends are everything, we suggest you create your own. Style is pertinent, but what one must also bear in mind are the factors that enable it. Here’s a list of things you should think of while picking your next basic outfit that will feel fresh for years to come.

Weather worries

Weather dictates style. So, make sure your outfit goes hand-in-hand with the current climatic conditions. Summer calls for breezy staples like maxis, cotton and linen shorts and shirts, breezy kurtas and flip-flops while winters are all about cowl necks and knitwear and cashmere. Monsoons are a careful mix of both seasons. Curate your trendy basics with these weather tips in the back of your head.

Culture calls

Culture plays a pivotal role in shaping fashion. Area and region-specific, culture is the primary source of fashion’s foundation and inspiration. Remember to do a recce of all the artefacts pertaining to your area and include them in your style. Like, for instance, pair a Pochampalli dupatta with your denims and t-shirt or go for an all Banaras Angarkha dress. Such fashion steps will last for years.

Colours, fabrics and trends

Colour, fabric and trends are the three musketeers of fashion. While picking out your fashion casuals, you are going to have to coordinate the three. Pick evergreen colours and fabrics like neutrals, blacks, whites, pinks, reds, greens, blues and browns in year-long fabrics like cotton, linen, wool, polyester and handloom weaves that will never go out of style and will last you a long time. Also, include ephemeral styles that will somehow end up as classics later, like earthy-toned florals or vivid coloured weaves.

Comfy and cosy

We can go round and round in circles about the myriad trends, colours and styles that make fashion but nothing will ever be more important than being comfortable in what you are wearing. So, make cosy and comfy your top priority while piling up your basics.

— Jasthi Clothing