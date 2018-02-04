Quality in irrigation works is top priority: Harish Rao

By | Published: 10:58 pm 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Quality assurance, apart from time-bound execution, is the top priority of works in progress on irrigation projects in the State, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday.

The Minister had a brainstorming session with the engineers of the Central Designs Organisation (CDO) and those tasked with quality control in the Irrigation Department at Jala Soudha.

Responding positively to suggestions that came from senior engineers, he said that time-bound implementation of projects would in no way mean any sort of compromise on quality. Desired standards should be maintained while completing works up to the final stage of every project, he asserted.

The Minister informed that the quality control wing of the department would be functioning hereafter under the stewardship of the Engineer-in-Chief (admin) Nagender Rao. As many as 40 major and medium irrigation projects are under construction in different districts of the State.

“We have been racing against time for the completion of these projects”, but it does not mean any compromise with quality of works,” he said. The quality control wing has to be on alert round-the-clock as works that were in progress on a massive scale in the State. The entire effort is meant to block the paths to suicides and to achieve Bangaru Telangana, Harish Rao said.

The Minister said that officials devoting sincerely 16 hours a day to their duties and ensuring high standards in the works as part of the responsibilities shouldered by the quality control mechanism would get due recognition. Such officials should be given due encouragement, he said, and explained that some 20,000 cubic metres of concrete works were being undertaken on the irrigation projects everyday. Similarly, one lakh cubic metres of earth work was being completed daily. Over two lakh bags of cement was being used daily and massive structures were being built as part of the new projects.

Priority projects such as Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi, Channaka-Korata, Thupakulagudem and Sadarmat barrage were all put on the fast track. The quality and design engineers had a vital role to play at this juncture, he said.

Ghanta, Harish call for in-depth studies on MK

Hyderabad: Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission on Sunday appealed to professors and teachers of social sciences to focus attention on studying the splendid work being done on the irrigation front in the State as part of its rebuilding exercise.

He appreciated the initiative of Kakatiya University professor T Srinivas who came out with a compilation of study papers presented at a seminar organised on ‘Mission Kakatiya: Sustainable Rural Development in Telangana’ in November 2016. The book was released by the Minister for Irrigation T Harish Rao at Jala Soudha.

Speaking on the occasion, Chakrapani said the success stories in the Irrigation Department that could bring in a marked change in the lives of the people in rural Telangana deserved an in-depth study by the universities. The turnaround in the irrigation sector started with the redesigning of the projects.

The impact of the rejuvenation of the irrigation tank that was taken up under Mission Kakatiya, the flagship programme of the State government, was not limited to agriculture. It had its positive impact on the overall development of the State. The impact assessment study of the programme was taken up by two American universities also.

He appealed to the teachers from the State universities and intellectuals to reach out to the grassroots for a more effective study on its impact as a responsibility towards the State and its people.

Harish Rao said in his address that the study papers presented at the seminar, which finally took the shape of the book, served as a great source of encouragement for the engineers and officials engaged in the implementation of the Mission Kakatiya programme. The successful rejuvenation of minor irrigation sources in the State received appreciation from Dr Rajendra Singh, a noted water conservationist and recipient of Magsaysay award, Arvind Panagaria, NITI AYOG vice chairman and Dr Swaminathan. He also called for a thorough study on the impact of the programme that helped in reviving the rural economy in a big way.