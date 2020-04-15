Quantum jump in ayacut under Telangana’s major projects

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: Setting a new record of sorts, the ayacut under major irrigation projects in the State witnessed a quantum jump from 9.9 lakh acres during yasangi (Rabi) 2018-19 to 26.13 lakh acres during yasangi 2019-20. As against total cultivation area of 53.47 lakh acres during this yasangi, a total ayacut of 34.88 lakh acres was created under major, medium and minor irrigation projects.

The officials are attributing the rise in ayacut area to completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme which is facilitating supply of water to several major, medium and minor irrigation projects, including village tanks. Further, the delayed monsoon has not only catered to the needs of kharif season but also ensured adequate water for yasangi.

“Thus we had adequate water in major irrigation projects alone. We also filled minor irrigation projects using water from Kaleshwaram project and irrigated about 4.31 lakh acres under the Godavari basin as well as another 2.29 lakh acres under the Krishna basin,” an official said.

Among major irrigation projects in the State, Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) Stage-1 has the highest ayacut of 9.6 lakh acres, followed by SRSP Stage-2 (2.52 lakh acres) during the current yasangi. Both the projects received good inflows from the Kaleshwaram project.

Similarly, Nizam Sagar project too irrigated an ayacut of 1.61 lakh acres. In the Krishna basin, about 6 lakh acres of ayacut was irrigated under Nagarjuna Sagar project alone. Similarly, Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) irrigated an ayacut of 2.37 lakh acres and 2 lakh acres, respectively.

Soon after the State formation, the major irrigation projects in Telangana State had an ayacut of about 4.33 lakh acres during yasangi 2014-15. About 4.15 lakh acres of ayacut was irrigated under the Krishna basin, while another 18,500 acres of ayacut was irrigated under the Godavari basin. Though the Krishna basin had huge ayacut, unreliable water availability in the Krishna became a major cause of concern for the farmers as well as the State government.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s focus on construction of irrigation projects, the ayacut under major irrigation projects increased to 18.31 lakh acres during yasangi 2017-18. However, the ayacut under major irrigation projects took a severe hit during yasangi 2018-19 due to drought-like conditions.

Due to unavailability of water in the Krishna basin, ayacut under major irrigation projects reduced from 10.4 lakh acres in yasangi 2017-18 to just 4.82 lakh acres in yasangi 2018-19. However, due to support of the State government in the form of farm incentives, including free power, farmers were able to take up cultivation in about 29.35 lakh acres during yasangi 2018-19.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .