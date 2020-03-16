Quarantine must for all arrivals in RGIA from seven nations

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: All passengers, including Indians and foreign nationals, arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, from China, Iran, Italy, Korea, France, Germany and Spain will be quarantined for 14 days.

Passengers arriving in Hyderabad through direct flights from these countries or via hubs, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai etc, or having a travel history to the seven countries after February 15 will be quarantined for 14 days immediately after their arrival.

The Special Chief Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, A Santhi Kumari issued strict procedures and protocols that must be followed by the health officials at the airport while isolating and quarantining passengers.

The passengers should be counselled on the need for quarantine and the procedure being adopted. All symptomatic passengers will be isolated and escorted to isolation facilities at designated hospital. The rest will be sent to a quarantine facility for 14 days.

During the quarantine, if any individual develops symptoms, then they should be immediately shifted to designated hospital following due procedure for isolation.

CM directive

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, while interacting with Health Minister Etela Rajender, directed the health officials at RGIA to ensure that not a single international passenger misses thermal screening.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter