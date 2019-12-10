Quarrel over ownership of donkeys turns head ache for Vikarabad police

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police have now a strange issue to deal with. A case of theft is turning out to be quite different from all the theft cases they handled so far. The stolen property – donkeys. Late last week, one Prabhu, resident of the Rajiv Gruha Kalpa government quarters in Vikarabad, who eked out a livelihood selling donkey’s milk, approached the police stating that four of his donkeys had gone missing after he took them for grazing.

Prabhu first thought that some persons from Maharashtra had stolen the donkeys as several such incidents were reported earlier. He, however, came to know later that his donkeys were with one Sattaiah of Lingampally. The police then set out on ‘recovering’ the stolen property and in a few hours, brought one of the donkeys to the police station from Lingampally. Even as the donkey began braying outside the police station, Sattaiah turned up at the station, stating that the donkey was his, and that he was also earning money by selling the donkey’s milk.

With both Prabhu and Sattaiah quarrelling over the ownership of donkeys, the police are now groping in the dark. On top of all this, the donkey that was ‘recovered’ from Lingampally is still at the police station. When contacted, the police said they had not registered a case yet since the two sides were showing signs of settling the issue amicably.

