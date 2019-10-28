Queen Elizabeth’s royal fashion rules will leave you stunned!

By | Published: 5:20 pm

The royal fashion rules followed by your majesty, Queen Elizabeth, are something that one could have never imagined. According to People magazine, before the queen puts on any pair of shoes, her dressmaker and close confidant, Angela Kelly, break them in herself.

In Hello!’s excerpts from her new book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, Kelly reveals that she personally wears in the 93-year-old monarch’s shoes before any engagement, reported People magazine. “As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears in Her Majesty’s shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go,” she writes.

“And yes, I am that flunky.” Kelly adds, “The Queen has very little time for herself and no time to wear in her own shoes, and as we share the same shoe size, it makes the most sense this way.”

According to People magazine, in 2017, Stewart Parvin, who has designed the Queen’s wardrobe for 11 years, told the Evening Standard that a staff member walks the Buckingham Palace grounds in the monarch’s new shoes to break them in.

“The shoes have to be immediately comfortable,” Parvin said. “She does get someone to wear them. The Queen can never say, ‘I’m uncomfortable, I can’t walk anymore’. She has the right to have someone wear them in.”