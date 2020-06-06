‘Queen’ season 2 to have more action, thrilling content: Ramya Krishnan

By | Published: 10:44 am

New Delhi: Southern star Ramya Krishnan can’t wait to start shooting for the second season of her hit web series “Queen”.

Last year when “Queen” released, her character reminded the audience of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa — from the plain white sarees with black and red stripes and round red bindis that she sported, to the protagonist’s character progression from a filmstar who becomes a top politician.

“You are free to feel so (that the web series is inspired by Jayalalithaa’s life). That’s what the director also told me,” Ramya told IANS. But she says it’s not her story.

“This is based on a book by Anita Sivakumarannitha. I loved it (web series) because of the similarity (with Jayalalithaa’s story), and I loved the late CM for her guts and for being the real queen,” said the actress.

“Queen” chronicles the life of Shakti Seshadri, a spirited and determined woman whose vision and sense of resilience made her an epitome of strength for likeminded women.

Despite finding herself in several unfavourable circumstances at different stages of life and being let down by many people she held closest to her heart, Shakti puts up a fight to emerge as a winner every time.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Prasath Murugesan, the finite series captures her struggle with her family’s adverse financial position, her excelling in academics and rising to the ranks of a state topper and emerging as a leading superstar in the film industry, and eventually becoming the youngest chief minister of her state.

“I just went by what Gautham told me. He wanted me to be myself and that’s what I did. I was reacting to the words which I had to speak which were so powerful and so well written,” said the actress.

“She (Shakti) is not a politician yet. She is getting there as far as season one goes. I enjoyed doing it, especially the interview portion. I loved the way questions were phrased and answers were written,” added Ramya.

“Queen” season 2 is in the works, and she is excited. “I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content,” she said.

The shooting is yet to begin owing to the ongoing lockdown.

“We don’t have clarity on when shooting will start. With the quarantine right now, we are yet to know,” she said, adding: “Last when I spoke to (writer) Reshma, she was done with the script. It’s all ready to go on floors but it all depends on the quarantine phase,” she added.

Till then, the audience can watch the first season of “Queen” on Zee TV starting from June 6.

“If a channel has decided to air it, they know that it has done well. This content will really do well on their channel too,” said Ramya.