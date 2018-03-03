Queer cheer: Hyderabad to host first open-for-all Holi event

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The queer community in the city will celebrate Holi in public with allies and non-queer friends on Saturday at Phoenix Arena. While New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have been home to such events for some time, this is the first time a Holi celebration is being publicly held in Hyderabad, the uniqueness of the event being its open-door concept.

“All people, regardless of their gender or community, are welcome to join us in celebrating this festival of colours. We celebrated Holi only privately earlier. We would go to a farmhouse with community members on the occasion, but for this year, with the support of the Pune-based community organisation called Mist, we decided to have an open-for-all celebration,” said Sandi, member of Mist and city-based LGBQ activist.

The event will begin at 3 pm and will go on till night falls, while only organic colours will be used for celebration.

“We were deliberating on using organic colours for the event, and then the management of Phoenix Arena asked us to avoid watercolours as they damage the environment. Phoenix Arena is an eco-friendly venue and we want to respect their commitment towards the environment. We will provide organic colours to all participants and no outside artificial colours will be allowed,” explained Sandi.

The event will see members of the LGBQT community perform classical music, Bharatnatyam dance, theatre plays and stand-up comedy.

At least 100 people are expected to participate in the celebration of colours, what with the symbolism of colours being central to LGBQT pride as seen in the Rainbow Flag. Participants who do not have their performance lined-up in advance are also welcome to take the stage, since the event is based on the ‘open mic’ concept, Sandi added.