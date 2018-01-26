‘Queer community in Hyderabad the strongest’

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The support within various queer communities in the city is unfathomable, says Isabelle Hui Saldana, a Fulbright research scholar from New York, who identifies herself as gender-fluid or non-binary.

The 23-year-old has returned to Hyderabad because she wanted to spend more time with the LGBTQ community here, to which she was introduced when she studied a semester on gender identities at the University of Hyderabad. She now teaches English at the Government Nehru Memorial High School in Malakpet, and also curates a film series called ‘Films & Conversations on Sexualities & Genders’ in collaboration with Anveshi Research Centre for Women’s Studies.

“I have been in love with Hyderabad since I first came here in 2015. The uncommonly strong sense of political consciousness within the queer community here is incomparable.

Hyderabad’s LGBTQ activists have no penchant for corporate sponsorships or populist noises. The work they are doing is a grassroots movement; it is shorn of partisanship and selfish interests. These people are fighting for direct needs of the queer, whereas many queer groups around the world keep falling for populist measures,” Saldana says.

“Most people are not aware that there are more genders than just male and female. In fact, there is no limit to the number of gender identities. Even in the US, the majority of people go through their lives without knowing a single queer or transgender person. The US likes to portray itself as the harbinger of human rights, but violence against transgender persons there is horrific. In fact, there is no provision for ‘third gender’ or transgender for official identification in the US, whereas the Indian Supreme Court has recognised the third gender, and the government of Tamil Nadu has started implementing the validation,” says Saldana.

The most important thing to know, she underlines, is that one’s gender is up to one’s own sense of identification, and no State or society can impose a heterosexual gender identity on anybody.

Saldana will be speaking at the Hyderabad Literary Festival on Friday, in a stage talk called ‘What’s the Deal with Gender?’. Transgender rights activist Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli will be joining her on the dais in an attempt to enlighten the audience with insights on gender identities.