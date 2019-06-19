‘Queer Eye’ gets greenlit for two more seasons

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Netflix has ordered two more seasons of its Emmy-winning series Queer Eye. The unscripted show, which is a reboot of Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, features five makeover experts: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion).

The show’s fourth season will debut on July 19 and will see the Fab Five travel to Kansas City, reported Variety. Production on season five will begin production next week and will see them head to Philadelphia.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions, and David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman for ITV Entertainment Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer.