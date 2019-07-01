Quest Global to strengthen team in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Product engineering and lifecycle services company QuEST Global plans to strengthen its team at the Hyderabad delivery center by hiring local talent. The company will recruit engineers, with expertise in control engineering, industrial software and digital technologies, to further drive product development and innovation cycles for its global customers. It will also associate with educational institutions in Hyderabad to set up QuEST Innovation Centres, with an aim to develop, mentor and hire local talent.

The primary focus of the Hyderabad center is to solve engineering challenges faced by the company’s global customers in the areas of control engineering, industrial software, machine learning, enterprise software, data engineering and analytics, DevOps and test automation.

The company will also launch a Center of Competency to develop quality assurance automation and machine learning technologies in its Hyderabad office.

Ajay Prabhu, chief operating officer, QuEST Global, says, “Our plans to strengthen the Hyderabad delivery center is a testimony of our deep commitment towards the strategic customers and the local economy where we will create multiple employment opportunities for passionate engineering professionals.”

