QuEST to expand in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Singapore-based global engineering services company, QuEST Global, is planning to strengthen its operations in Hyderabad both in terms of its technology offerings as well as manpower expansion. The company will have 1,000 engineers by 2021. The city will be the focus centre for growth.

Sharing the importance of Hyderabad operations and future plans, QuEST Global APAC Delivery head Piyush Jain told Telangana Today, “Hyderabad centre is the most recent operation in the company’ portfolio of centres. The 150-member team here focuses on application development and software engineering. The plan is to build capabilities in industrial & control software and newer areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, DevOps and automation.”

He added, “There is a good talent pool in Hyderabad and several national and global clients are showing interest to be served from here. So we are going to build our base here from 150 to 1,000 in the next two years. Hyderabad is the primary focus centre for us. There is a lot of potential here.”

The company will also open a QuEST Innovation Centre (QIC) in Hyderabad next year to train the trainers and engineers in internet of things (IoT), machine learning and other emerging technologies. It has created such centres already in Bengaluru and Trivandrum.

Nationwide operations

In India, operational headquarters is based in Bengaluru where most of the mechanical engineering work happens, catering to clients both based in the city as well as overseas. The company has embedded software and system engineering team (1,800-1,900 people) operating from Trivandrum. Manufacturing engineering and designing services are carried out from Belgaum with a team of about 500 engineers.

Pune centre focuses on digital services that the company got through a recent acquisition covering artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous technologies. The centre in Bhubaneshwar focuses on business intelligence, analytics and big data with 150 members. Chennai operations are focused on mechanical engineering services with a 100-member team.

Jain added, “Acquisitions add value to our operations. We have a clear inorganic growth strategy. We could look at geography, capability and customer-centricity while evaluating acquisition candidates.”

Promising verticals

QuEST Global caters to segments such as aero engines, aerospace & defence, hi-tech & industrial, medical devices, oil & gas, power and transportation verticals. The company operates in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

India has an employee base of 7,000 out of the total 7,500 people who work in the APAC region. APAC accounts for 14-15 per cent of the global revenues and the company is targeting growth at a rate of 20 per cent year-on-year.

When asked, which are the core verticals that are driving revenues for the company, Jain said, “Aerospace, defence and aero engines contribute about 35 per cent of our revenues. There is an even distribution of revenues from the remaining verticals such as oil & gas, power, renewable energy and automotive.”

Medical devices and hi-tech (consumer electronics, semiconductors and catering to original equipment manufacturers of chips) are going to be the new areas where the company sees growing opportunities. The company is also looking to work with startups by forming partnerships.

“We are in a sweet spot. With mechanical engineering base that we had over the years, we are bringing digital services to our clients, thus being able to cater to whatever the client is seeking,” he added.

Driving innovation

The company has been encouraging innovation through a challenge called ‘Ingenium,’ which is in its ninth edition this year. It is an engineering competition targeted at final year BE/B Tech projects. Based on the evaluation of each team, the company gives pre-offers to the engineering students who participate from colleges nationally and select international participants.

This year’s theme is Imaging Digital Transformation, with a focus on sustainable solutions in areas such as water, food, pollution and others. A team from the UK also took part in it, making the competition global this year. The winning team will receive support to upgrade prototypes and come out with a final product that can be commercialised.

