Question over community transmission in India

Hyderabad: The recent sero-surveillance study conducted in 83 districts covering 26,400 individuals and 28,595 households across the country by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indicated that India is not in the community transmission stage of Covid-19 infection.

With the country inching towards 3 lakh coronavirus positive cases and also overtaking United Kingdom in terms of number of cases, many have questioned the contradiction in the ICMR’s assertion on community transmission. The common refrain is that if there is no community transmission, then why cases are rising at record levels?

Almost all the major States, including Telangana, have been reporting a surge in cases of Covid-19 following lifting of the lockdown. As a result, close to 10,000 coronavirus positive cases are being reported on a daily basis across the country.

On community transmission, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says “Larger outbreaks of local transmission defined through an assessment of factors including, but not limited to large number of cases not linkable to transmission chains, large number of cases from sentinel lab surveillance and multiple unrelated clusters in different areas of the country”.

For a better understanding of the concept, WebMD defines it as “Community transmission is when there is no clear source of origin of the infection in a community. It happens when you can no longer identify who became infected after being exposed to someone who interacted with people from the originally infected communities”.

What is the rationale behind ICMR’s no community transmission remark?

While presenting sero-surveillance results, DG of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargav said, “There is a heightened debate around this term community transmission. Having said that I think even WHO has not given a definition for it. And as we have shown that India is such a large country and the prevalence is so low.” The top scientist pointed out that “the prevalence has been found to be less than 1 per cent in small districts. In urban and containment areas it may be slightly higher. But, India is definitely not in community transmission”.

The meaning of ICMR explanation is that since there is a low prevalence of Covid-19, there is no community transmission. Infectious disease experts across the country, however, point out that Covid-19 is indigenously spreading within communities.

