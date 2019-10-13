Quick hacks for wedding hairstyles

Your hair is as important as your outfit and makeup when you’re getting ready for an occasion. It gets even more importance and nothing can be left to chance when that occasion is your wedding. Looks Salon creative director Deepak Jalhan has styled celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
He shares tips to plan your hair for your big day. In India, a wedding is a three-four days affair. Plan your hair to complement your outfit for every occasion.
- You should be comfortable with your hairstylist. Try out a few hair stylists; discuss with them about the occasion, your attire and makeup, and the kind of hair that you want with it.
- Keep the occasion planned with pictures ready, so you don’t get overwhelmed, while so many things are going on around you.
- If it’s a destination wedding, the weather plays a big part on your hairstyle. Let your stylist know so you can pick a look to handle the humidity or any other issues that can impact the hairstyle.
- Colour your hair at least a week before the occasion.