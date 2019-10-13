Quick hacks for wedding hairstyles

By | Published: 3:57 pm

Your hair is as important as your outfit and makeup when you’re getting ready for an occasion. It gets even more importance and nothing can be left to chance when that occasion is your wedding. Looks Salon creative director Deepak Jalhan has styled celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He shares tips to plan your hair for your big day. In India, a wedding is a three-four days affair. Plan your hair to complement your outfit for every occasion.