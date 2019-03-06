Quick stress busters

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Today, stress has become a common baggage for everyone, irrespective of the age and designation factors. There is stress in personal life, there is stress in professional life, and let us just not get into our social lives.

So, we need some stress busters on a regular basis and getting a full body massage cannot possibly be a feasible option, given the busy schedules.However, there are a few quick stress busting techniques that relieve you in no time

Light a candle

Choose your favourite flavour and light a candle when you are feeling low or stressed. There are some soothing scents like lavender, rose, orange blossom, and Roman chamomile.Aromatherapy is slowly finding prominence and for good reasons.

There are several studies which show that aromatherapy can decrease anxiety and improve sleep. Now you know what do to relieve stress after a long day – light a candle and may be accentuate the whole experience by getting into a warm bath.

Chew a gum

Chewing gum is more than just a display of attitude or time-killing activity. It relieves stress at astonishing levels. A study showed that people who chewed gum had a greater sense of well-being and lower stress.

Chewing gum apparently causes brain waves similar to that of relaxed people and also promotes blood flow to your brain. Yes, a simple act of chewing a gum does all the above. Can there be any other stress buster as easier as this?

Sit up straight

“Sit up straight!” – this is something all our mothers have stressed upon at some point or the other. Slouching lowers your self-esteem and mood. On the other hand, sitting up straight can help in building resilience to stress, improve memory, bolster attentiveness among other benefits. Your posture plays a major in altering your stress levels. Be cautious and for once, listen to your mother. She is, as always, right!

Watch aquarium

Watching creatures mobbing around in an aquarium can calm your mind really well. Some researchers believe that watching fish move around in an aquarium could reduce blood pressure considerably. If you don’t have an aquarium, then make the most out of technology. There are screen saving that come with marine themes and that too with spot-on sound effects. So, next time you want drop your stress levels in a jiffy, try one of these simple-yet-unconventional methods.