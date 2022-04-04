Quintal red chillies sold at record price at Enumamula market yard in Warangal

Warangal: Red hot chillies are making waves in the market. In a record price on Monday, red chillies were sold at Rs 55,551 per quintal at the Enumamula agriculture market yard here. Perela Kishan Rao, a farmer from Govindapuram village of Nallabelli mandal, brought 30 bags of Desi variety chilli to the market. The produce was sold at Rs 55,551 per quintal which is higher than the one tola of gold price.

Sambhavi Traders purchased the chilli at the record price unheard of in the past. Meanwhile, cotton was also sold at a high of Rs 12,110 per quintal at the market on Monday. One K Kattaiah of Chandraiahpalli village of Geesugonda mandal brought six bags of cotton to the market and to his utter delight, it was sold at a record price. Both chilli and cotton have been selling at record highs in the past two months due to low yields, officials said.

