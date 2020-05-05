Quit smoking, tobacco use at Covid times: VHAI

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: To protect their health and reduce their risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, Voluntary Health Association of India urged smokers and tobacco users to quit, especially at this critical time.

“There is growing evidence that smoking is a risk for COVID-19. Smoking worsens lung function and reduces immunity. Smokers who develop COVID-19 infection have more complications and greater risk of fatality,” said Pratima Murthy, professor and head, Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, in a statement issued by the VHAI.

Meanwhile, public health experts have welcomed the timely move to ban the use of tobacco products and spitting in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued directions to all States and union territories, to prohibit the use and spitting of chewing tobacco products in public places to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“We applaud for the timely step of imposing a ban on the use of tobacco products and spitting in public places to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19,”said Bhavna Mukhopadhyay, Chief Executive at Voluntary Health Association of India.

Tobacco users can register by giving a missed call to a national number 011-22901701 to avail support for quitting through constant text messaging on their mobile phones, a press release said.

