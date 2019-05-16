Quite content, satisfied with my journey: Allu Sirish

By | Published: 7:06 pm

With the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie ABCD releasing today, actor Allu Sirish has no apprehensions that the movie will fail to enthuse Telugu audience. The original movie starring Dulquer Salman was a superhit in Malayalam. But, with the change of the script, the Telugu actor is upbeat and eager to know the response from Telugu audience.

Responding on a query that the movie has similarities with Nani’s Pilla Zamindar, Allu Sirish said: “I don’t think ABCD has any similarities with it. In Pilla Zamindar, the protagonist’s father imposes a condition on him to attain ancestral property. But, here, hero’s father Nagendra Babu pushes the guy out of his comfort zone only to make him realise the value of life and money.”

The Telugu actor had watched the original ABCD in Malayalam a couple of years ago. “When director Sanjeev Reddy had approached me with a different script, I didn’t okay it. But, his screenwriting was perfect. In a random conversation, we struck upon the idea of remaking the movie ABCD and, later, agreed to work on it as I thought it perfectly suits me.

“I am quite satisfied with the graph and it is quite entertaining. Good balance of drama and I am very much satisfied with multiple tracks in the movie,” says the 31-year-old actor. Sirish added that he learnt a lot in terms of improvisation and spontaneity while hosting awards function. Stating that he is quite content and satisfied with his journey in the films, Sirish hinted that he is still waiting for the big break to come his way. He has a couple of movies to be signed in the coming year.