Qureshi leaves for China to discuss India’s move

By | Published: 11:41 am

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China to hold consultations with the Chinese leadership over India’s decision to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the media reported on Friday.

“India is intent on disrupting the regional peace with its unconstitutional measures,” The News International quoted Qureshi as saying before flying to Beijing on Friday morning. “China is not only a friend to Pakistan but also an important country of the region.”

The Foreign Minister said he will take the Chinese leadership in confidence over the situation. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other high officials of the Foreign Minister are accompanying Qureshi on the visit.

The Indian government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature. It also split the state by hiving off Ladakh region and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature.