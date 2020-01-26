R-Day: Adilabad, Mancherial Collectors vow to transform villages

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Adilabad/Mancherial: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and on a grand note across erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday. Collectors of four districts, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district hoisted the tri color and paid rich tributes to freedom fighters.

They took guard of honor presented by the Armed Forces.

In Adilabad, Collector Divya Devarajan unfurled the national flag and offered floral homage to the freedom fighters on Police parade grounds. She recalled sacrifices made by the fighters and those who contributed to freedom movement. She called the people for realising the ideals of the national leaders. She was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Joint Collector G Sandhya Rani.

The Collector felicitated freedom fighters belonging to the district as part of the celebrations and gave away certificates of appreciation to top performing officials of various departments. She read out progress of the district in many aspects. She stated that district authorities were leaving no stone unturned for developing it on various facets using natural resources and merits, by taking help from elected representatives.

In Mancherial, Collector Bharati Hollikeri unfurled the tri-color flag and paid tributes to freedom fighter on ground of Zilla Parishad High School (Boys).

She recounted national leaders who played a vital role in achieving Independence to the country. She said that the district authorities with the help of public representatives were striving hard for moving Mancherial forward, DCP D Uday Kumar Reddy and Joint Collector Y Surender Rao were present.

She said Mancherial district was created to fulfill dreams of the public and the government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes and taking different developmental activities to live up to expectations of the citizens of Telangana which was achieved following long term struggles. She added that proposals were prepared for developing existing tourist spots and creating new ones.

Nirmal Collector M Prashanti and her counterpart of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, hoisted national flag and took part in the celebrations of Republic Day. They also handed over certificate of appreciation to top performing officials. Superintendents of Police C Shashidhar Raju and M Malla Reddy took part in the celebrations.

In the end, cultural programmes and dances to patriotic songs by students belonging to various government schools enthralled audiences. Stalls explaining schemes displayed by government departments were thronged by participants of the celebrations. Tableaus showcased by the road transport authority, agriculture and rural water supplied departments were special attraction of the celebrations.

