Cultural programmes held at BHEL township

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Sangareddy: A day after the 71st Republic Day, a host of the cultural programmes were organised at the Community Centre in BHEL township on Wednesday. The performances given by the students of various schools drew applause from the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, LWC (Ladies Welfare Centre), President, Rashmi R Kerketta has observed that education is the only path to achieve excellence in human life.

Reminding the work of Dr. BR Ambedkar in writing the Indian Constitution, the LWC Chairman said that the Constitution has provided equal opportunities to all sections of Indians. She has further said that Indian Constitution attracts a great respect from across the world because it has played a vital role in restricting socio-economic differences among the Indians.

Later, Kerketta distributed prizes to the winners of painting, essay writing and sports competitions organised on the eve of Republic Day in BHEL township. BHEL, GM, Head Amit Kerketta, President of Community Centre, Srinivas, and others were present.

