R Kelly jailed for failing to pay child support

Embattled US singer R Kelly, who has been indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, was jailed for failing to pay $1,61,000 in child support to his former wife, officials said.

He was jailed on Wednesday evening and supporters were working to get Kelly, 52, out of jail by March 13, the next date of hearing in the child support case.

According to court documents, Kelly owed more than $1,69,000 in unpaid child support to his former wife as of February 6. He was ordered to make a monthly payment of $20,833 on January 8, 2009, but, Kelly failed.

To avoid being held in contempt of court, a judge ordered Kelly to pay $1,61,663. The news came the same day CBS aired the first part of an interview Kelly in which he directly addressed his indictment last month.

His attorney entered not guilty pleas in that case for him, and on CBS, Kelly maintained he was innocent. Kelly is out on bail of $1,00,000 for that case and has another court date March 22.