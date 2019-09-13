R Shyam is Telangana soil’s proud Hindi storywriter

By | Published: 12:08 am 7:43 pm

Mancherial: Telangana has produced very few Hindi literary personalities who apparently could not bring out stories that depict tales of oppression, self-esteem and uniqueness, of this region as they originally hail from North Indian States.

However, Nagula Radhe Shyam, fondly known as NR Shyam, a renowned Hindi storywriter from the town and retired employee of a cement manufacturing unit, stands out in many ways.

He played a vital role among Hindi writers by penning many stories, and writing several articles that brought about awareness among Hindi-speaking people on the need to create a separate State.

“Probably, I am the only Hindi creative writer belonging to Telangana, whose works have been published nationally and in reputed Hindi magazines such as ‘Hans’ and ‘Vartaman Sahitya’ etc. I wrote stories on the region and articles describing significance of festivals of Telangana and struggle for separate State.

The stories and articles helped writers from North Indian States understand the need to carve out a special State. Prominent literary organisation, ‘Jana Sakthi Manch’ passed a resolution in support of Telangana,” Shyam told ‘Telangana Today’.

Shyam’s parents belong to Addaguttapalli in Ramagundam mandal of Peddapalli district. They migrated to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh in search of livelihood in 1930s. They returned to Mancherial and settled here in 1960s. As a result, he had to study in Hindi medium schools. He got a job of quality control officer in Associated Cement Company, at present known as MCC, soon after completing Class XI.

“I developed a penchant for writing poetry and patriotic songs in Hindi during my school days. I ventured into story writing in the 1980s while working with ACC. I wanted to express my feelings and thoughts through the tales. I initially struggled to publish them as I was a writer from Telangana. But, I came to limelight when I won prizes for my works that were carried in prominent magazines,” the 67-year-old said.

He said stories of renowned writer Prem Chand had left profound impact on him and was influenced by the literary works of Allam Rajaiah, a famous novelist of Mancherial town. He said he was translating Rajaiah’s novel Kumram Bheem into Hindi and was planning to essay a novel on life of industrial workers soon.

Shyam has authored 45 Hindi stories and translated 30 Telugu stories into the national language, besides producing 60 short tales and some travelogues. He has published six books, compilation of his stories and travelogues, so far. His book, ‘Udaan,’ is a compilation of 52 Telugu poems, translated into Hindi, on Telangana movement.

The story-writer was honoured by many awards including Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena Smarak Puraskar, Kalam Kaladhar, Acharya Anand Rishi Purshkar and Rastriya Pratik Samman, for producing outstanding and thought-provoking stories. He was feted by Telangana government during the maiden Formation Day celebrations in 2015. He was felicitated by Haryana Governor Stya Dev Narayan Arya during Bihar Hindi Sahitya Sammelan held in Patna, Bihar on June 9, 2019.

The writer frequently attends national-level meet and seminars on Hindi literature. He attended Akhil Bhartiya Annual meet of Jana Sanskritik Manch held in Allahabad University and presented a paper on Separate Telangana movement & Telangana Literature in 2013.

