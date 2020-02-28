Raahu: A Suspense thriller that keeps the audience glued to their seats

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Moving away from commercial boundaries of Telugu filmmaking, ‘Raahu’ is a honest attempt from newbie Subbu Vedula to tell a story of a different subject which was never touched by Telugu directors.

‘Raahu’ harps on a disorder conversion blindness and several other elements. The movie starts off with a gun fight where an IPS officer Bhargav (Subbu Vedula) involved in fierce firing tries to nab gangster Nagaraju (played by Kalakeya Prabhakar).

In the process, Nagaraju’s brother gets killed in the firing. The gun fight also turns violent leaving a personal tragedy in Bhargav’s life -causing temporary blindness to his daughter Bhanu. The occurrence of temporary blindness comes in regular intervals whenever she faces blood or bloody violence.

Into her adulthood, Bhanu (Kriti Garg) looks for a promising career in automobile engineering and at the same time she develops interest in boxing. But the disorder continues to haunt her. On a trip to Sikkim, Bhanu happens to meet Sesh (Aberaam Varma) and falls for his innocence, honesty and down to earth attitude. Sesh was raised as an orphan and dreams of becoming a police officer. However, Bhanu’s father doesn’t agree for the marriage as Sesh has Raahu dosha in his life. The Raahu dosha predicts that Bhanu would get killed within days after marriage.

However, the girl doesn’t wish to really give up her love for the mere astrological predictions. She plans to disclose about her marriage after 30 days. Meanwhile, Nagaraju escapes from jail and develops grudge against Bhargav and his daughter.

The first half raises enough curiosity among audiences as to how the conversion blindness affects the girl and how she is being haunted into her adulthood. Amidst heightened feelings of suspense and thrill, the story runs into love track. And this is where, the story again, shifts into Bhanu’s past. The song ‘Emo Emo’ from Sid Sriram is a highlight in the first half. Just before the interval, the director keeps audiences guessing as to who is the Raahu that Bhanu has been fighting with. Will she survive from Raahu dosha after getting married to Sesh, is the suspense.

Kriti Garg, just into her second movie after ‘2 Hours Love’, shows her talent as an actor with the character Bhanu. Her screen presence and emotions were portrayed in a convincing manner. Aberaam Varma too does well as Sesh. Prabhakar as Nagaraju chips in well and Subbu Vedula displays his talent as an actor and director.

