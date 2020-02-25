‘Raahu’ to bring success to Subbu Vedula

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Away from the regular run-of-themill flicks, Raahu will surely give a refreshing experience, says software engineer- turned-director Subbu Vedula. “A girl suffers temporary blindness after seeing blood. She gets strained.

This is where Raahu enters into her life. How intriguingly the story is being told to audiences is what matters,” says the director. Being a novice to the film industry, Subbu says, “I have to first prove myself on silver screen before making movies with big stars. There is already a script ready for a star actor.

It is titled Mrugam,” adds the director who is also playing a role in Raahu besides directing the film. Having studied filmmaking in USA, Subbu is pragmatic in dealing with things in his debut project.

More than the visualisation of his output, he had been bogged down with several responsibilities such as people management and visual balance in composing sequences on the sets. “As we formulise a design before getting into coding, proper pre-production work should be in hand before going on to the sets.

This is where it helped me in Raahu,” he added. The director thanked D Suresh Babu for releasing the movie in Telugu States on February 28. Zee media group have already purchased the digital rights of Raahu, he added. Touted to be a new-age thriller, Raahu features Kriti Garg, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Chalaki Chanti among others in crucial roles.

