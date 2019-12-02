Raai Laxmi, daring damsel in ‘Cindrella’

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Raai Laxmi has gained a big fan-following of late. The glam doll, who has earned a name for herself in both south and Bollywood industries, will be seen in a dual role in the movie Cinderella.

The film, which was a hit in Tamil is brought to the Telugu screens under the Multi-colour Frames, and SSI Production banners by Manchala Ravikiran. MN Raju is the co-producer for this Vinu Venkatesh directorial.

The teaser of the film, which was released on Sunday, got an amazing response from the viewers. Fans were especially thrilled with Raai Laxmi’s look as she sits astride on a Harley Davidson bike in a white-and-blue princess’s costume and appears like a cute damsel. Touted to be a horror fantasy and murder mystery, the film is gearing up for release in Telugu.

