Raashi roped in for Venky Mama

Venky Mama is currently being shot at Rajahmundry on the banks of River Godavari. Recently, the introduction scene of Naga Chaitanya was shot and tight security for the actors was tightened up for finishing the schedule as early as possible.

There were a lot of speculations that Payal Rajput was playing the leading lady in the film. Later, Rakul confirmed that she bagged the project. But, it was a shock when she walked out of Venky Mama for Manmadhudu 2.

Well, actor Raashi Khanna shared a time lapse video on her Instagram handle where you can see the actor getting her makeup done for her upcoming film, which is none other than Venky Mama. She wrote, “New beginnings. Day1. #VenkyMama” (sic). The actor joins the cast of the multi-starrer film which also has Daggubati Venkatesh.

In this video, Raashi can be seen sporting shorter hair, than usual, and her fans are pretty excited and have wished her good luck. So, now, it is confirmed that this Delhi beauty has bagged the offer.

The film is being helmed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), who has directed films like Sardar Gabbar Singh, Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa. Venky Mama is being bankrolled by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions.