Raashi Khanna talks about ‘first love’

By | Published: 11:10 pm 8:10 pm

Raashi Khanna is super happy for her two back-to-back releases. While ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ has released last week, ‘Tholi Prema’ is releasing tomorrow. During the promotions of the film, the actor spoke to the media and has shared a little about her first love.

Starring Varun Tej in the lead role, this Venky Atluri directorial is a romantic love story. The film is all about how her first love will always be special. Talking about her role, Raashi said that she will be seen in three kinds of looks, which show three different phases of life. From haircut to the physique, she has transformed herself for this film.

“I am in love with Tholi Prema. My first love happened when I was 17. At that age, everything was pure and genuine. But, we never knew what love actually meant. Somehow, it didn’t work and we broke up,” she blushed.

At the press meet, she revealed that she is signing up for a project and soon, she will be revealing it. The actor is also ready to do some Malayalam projects. Currently, Raashi is shooting for a couple of Tamil projects.