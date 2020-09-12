Raasta Studios sees traction from new sectors

The company is seeing traction from industries like pharmaceutical, real estate and manufacturing apart from seeing growth in adaptation of the technology for communication

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Raasta Studios, a creative video production house that caters to corporates, institutions, NGOs and events, is looking at expanding its virtual walkthroughs and tours to different industries and sectors. The company, which offers its VR solutions in joint association with Clove Technologies, is seeing traction from industries like pharmaceutical, real estate and manufacturing apart from seeing growth in adaptation of the technology for communication.

The company uses Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and 360-degree technologies to provide video content for its clients and has been witnessing new use cases emerging since the Covid-19-led restrictions came into place. “Since the Covid-19-led restrictions, we are seeing many industries and sectors looking out for products and services which can offer them contactless service. Technologies like VR, AR play a huge role in bringing the closer to reality service for any company,” said Naren Datta Raparthi, CEO, Raasta Studios.

Raparthi mentions that pharmaceutical, real estate and manufacturing are the highest growing segment for them with manufacturing units adopting the technologies to monitor their warehouses and plants. “Digitisation is becoming the need of the hour and not just big manufacturers but even small and medium-level manufacturers are using our tools to digitise their units. Textile, ceramic and even mechanical, spare part factories are using our tools to digitise their plants,” he said.

The startup is also looking at tapping into the hospitality segment which is slowly opening up for customers and which will need newer technologies to serve the customers in a safe and secure space. Previously, the company has developed videos for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, showcased their product at the BioAsia and has also partnered with GHMC to launch VR-based polling booths.

