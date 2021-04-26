Rabindranath Tagore, India’s first Nobel laureate

He inspired three national anthems; he wrote ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for India, ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ for Bangladesh, and ‘Sri Lanka Matha’ for Sri Lanka.

Born as Robindronath Thakur on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was an Indian poet, writer, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter.

Rabindranath Tagore is famous by many names — Gurudev, Kobiguru, Biswakobi and often referred to as ‘The Bard of Bengal’.

Tagore was a well-known expert in music. He wrote more than 2,000 songs, which are now known as ‘Rabindra Sangeet.’

He inspired three national anthems; he wrote ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for India, ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ for Bangladesh, and ‘Sri Lanka Matha’ for Sri Lanka.

He was the first Indian and Asian to receive the Nobel prize for literature. It was robbed in 2004. Since then the Swedish Academy has presented him two replicas of the prize.

Gurudev invested his Nobel Prize money in constructing the Visva-Bharati School in Shantiniketan.

Tagore was once invited by Albert Einstein at his home. The two talked about religion and science and their chat has been documented in the ‘Note on the Nature of Reality.’

He was honoured with a knighthood in 1915, by King George V. He renounced his knighthood in 1919 to protest the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Tagore travelled to over 30 countries on five continents. It was him who conferred the title of ‘Mahatma’ to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

There are three Tagore museums in India and five in Bangladesh. The ones in India are —

Rabindra Bharati Museum, at Jorasanko Thakur Bari which is his ancestral home in Kolkata.

Rabindra Bhavan Museum, in Santiniketan, which is now a university town with the Visva-Bharati University.

