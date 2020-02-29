Rachakond CP Mahesh M Bhagwat champions friendly policing

By | Published: 12:57 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Rachakond Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat set an example for others by quickly responding to an accident. He not only gave the first aid to the woman who met with the accident but also shifted her to a hospital.

Around 3 pm on Friday, an auto trolley driver, Mahesh, proceeding from Ghatkesar to Nagaram allegedly applied sudden brakes. Due to the unexpected act, N Rani (22), a homemaker from Nagaram who was on her scooty, rammed the trolley from behind. She was going to Dammaiguda to pick up her children from the school.

Rani lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road along with it. She suffered injuries on her hands and legs. The trolley driver fled the spot.

A few pedestrians and motorists rushed to her rescue.

Bhagwat, who was proceeding from Ghatkesar to his office at Neredmet, was passing along the route when he saw an injured Rani waiting for help. He immediately stopped his vehicle and got down. He called in his staff and with the help of a police escort vehicle, shifted Rani to a nearby private hospital after first-aid.

The Commissioner accompanied Rani to the hospital in Nagaram and also paid money for initial treatment. He ensured she was given proper treatment by doctors apart from asking the patrol mobile staff to take care of her.

Rani and the hospital staff were taken by surprise and felt happy of the empathy shown by a senior police officer. Rani’s family thanked Bhagwat for his help.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .