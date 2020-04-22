Rachakonda Commissioner Bhagwat says shops will be open till 6pm

By | Published: 12:35 pm 12:57 pm

Hyderabad: With reports coming in from many areas that shops were being made to close before noon, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said such reports were baseless.

He said all shops including those of fruits, vegetables, meat and groceries would be open till 6 pm and citizens need not panic to buy groceries and essentials.

Reports of stores being asked to shut down by 1pm are making rounds on social media since Monday.

The commissioner urged citizens to strictly follow social distancing while purchasing.

