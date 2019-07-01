Rachakonda Commissionerate gets three new buildings

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Three new buildings of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate were inaugurated on Monday, the day when it celebrated its third anniversary. The buildings were for the Medipally police station, the Central Crime Station (CCS), Special Operations Team (SOT) and Information Technology Cell (all three in one building) at Bhagat Singh Nagar and the Motor Transport building at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters in Amberpet.

The buildings were inaugurated by Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali in the presence of Labour Minister Ch Mallareddy, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Mahmood Ali congratulated Bhagwat for planning the buildings as part of the people-friendly policing initiative and for starting the first crèche for children of women police staff at the Woman Police station in Saroornagar. He wanted the Commissioner and his team to continue their work in the direction of delivering the best service to the people. “The Chief Minister and government are focused on the police department and its revamp. Our police stands number one in the country,” the Minister said, adding that the crime rate was seeing a gradual dip every year.

The patrolling system was strong and the police stations were maintained well across the State on par with stations in China and Japan. Efforts of Police Housing Corporation chairman K Damodar Gupta, Police Housing Corporation managing director Malla Reddy and their staff were also appreciated for the three buildings, which cost about Rs 7 crore.