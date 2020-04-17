Rachakonda cops and TISS help newborn baby to reach hospital

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police with the help of COVID-19 survey field team of the Tata Institute of Social Service (TISS) and Rachakonda Society for Security Council (RKSC) shifted a newly born baby to the hospital for treatment.

The TISS had started a socio-economic profiling and need assessment of migrant workers residing in Rachakonda during the lockdown. The surveyors are collecting data on the social aspects, including the responsiveness of the migrants and psychological issues brought on by the lockdown.

As part of this, teams were conducting survey at Jawahar Nagar when a migrant couple sought help in shifting their new born baby, who was suffering from birth related complications, to hospital.

The newly born was shifted to the Child Health Center in Malkajgiri and being treated. Based on the lab reports the baby will be referred to Niloufer Hospital, if needed, doctors said.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the Jawaharnagar Police, TISS and RKSC volunteers for responding promptly.

