Rachakonda cops attend 122 crisis calls during lockdown

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 122 calls from citizens with sundry requirements were received and attended to by the Rachakonda Police with the help of the cabs arranged by Srinivasa Tours and Travels, since April 22.

Emergency travel for patients, pregnant women and elderly people for sundry requirements were hit by the lockdown. Considering this, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat had come up with the initiative of making vehicles available for those in need of emergency travel.

Srinivasa Tours and Travels partnered with Rachakonda Police and provided five vehicles, one each at LB Nagar, Adibatla, Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam and Vanasthalipuram. Since the launch of the services, 122 calls pertaining to Rachakonda have been received and all have been attended until May 19.

