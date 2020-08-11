Rachakonda cops bust interstate human trafficking racket

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking unit on Monday busted an interstate human trafficking racket and rescued 11 children, who were illegally detained and made to work in Plaster of Paris companies on the city outskirts.

Based on a tip-off, the team raided various PoP companies situated in Pasumamula village of Hayathnagar and rescued the children, all natives of Uttar Pradesh and arrested four persons.

According to the police, all the children were trafficked by owners of the companies, detained in sheds located within the premises of the companies and made to work in inhuman conditions in contravention to the labour laws.

“In both companies, the arrested persons were manufacturing Plaster of Paris sheets. For such works, the owners of companies utilise the service of these children for more than 14 hours a day,” said Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Owners of these companies were bringing labour, including children from other States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. In fact, some families, because of poverty, send their children for work as they have no other alternative, he said.

“Taking advantage of the situation, some owners of small scale companies induce the parents by paying them in advance, procure the children and detain them within the premises of their respective companies by arranging temporary sheds and exploit them in labour work,” Bhagwat said.

Officials said these children were forced to work between 8 am to 10 pm. The wages of the children were also very less and they were not even given healthy food.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .