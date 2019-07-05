Rachakonda cops bust kidney racket

By | Published: 10:00 pm 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Neredmet police busted a fake online kidney sale racket and arrested an agent from Tamil Nadu on Friday. The suspect, police said, cheated people to the tune of several lakhs on the pretext of selling and buying kidneys.

According to the police, S Dheenathayalan Suryasivram Shiva (30), a resident of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, uploaded his profile on a website called Kidney Donors Buyers Network. When clients wanting to sell their kidneys contacted him, he claimed to be working as an agent for what he called Kidney Donor Federation and asked them to register their names with the federation.

“He insisted that they pay Rs 15,000 online towards registration fee, and collected their identity and bank account details. He offered more than a crore to the donors and told them that 50 per cent of the total amount will be deposited into their bank accounts and the balance handed over after the surgery,” Mahesh M Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda, said. Shiva also gave clients the option of selecting hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, he said.

Later, the suspect sent them fake Kindey Donor Federation certificates and text messages of Rs 1-crore transaction done into the seller’s account. Officials said after receiving the advance amount, he demanded more money for medical examinations and processing fee. When some of clients refused to pay, he started avoiding them and searched for new clients. “He visited Hyderabad a number of times and collected money from clients here saying it is a genuine federation. Believing him, people deposited several lakhs into his bank account,” Bhagwat said.

When the clients, who realised they were cheated and went searching for him, he was not untraceable. The SOT and the local police organised a decoy operation and caught Shiva at Neredmet, and seized fake documents of kidney federation certificates. The Neredmet police are investigating the case. Efforts are on to identify victims and estimate the total money he collected fraudulently.