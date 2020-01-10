Rachakonda cops to focus on women, road safety

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police will focus on road and women safety this year. Officials said every year more than 700 persons die in road accidents in Rachakonda limits. As a first responder, the role of the police is important to save the life of an injured.

As part of this, a one-day orientation programme was held for patrol mobile staff and Blue Colts duty officers at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters in Amberpet on Thursday. A total of 103 police personnel participated in the programme.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat emphasised the need to reduce road accidents and ensure safety. He highlighted the role of police as the first responder during the ‘Golden Hour’. The Commissioner also stressed giving first aid to the injured and shifting them to the nearest hospital during the crucial time.

“Lifesaving is the utmost sacred duty of every police officer. For the world, every police personnel is a single entity, but for the injured person, police can become their world by saving their lives,” Bhagwat said. A demonstration and power point presentation on life-saving skills was given.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.