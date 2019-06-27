Rachakonda cops to honour motorists for safe driving

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Next time when you are stopped by the traffic police on the road even while following traffic rules, do not panic. They could be stopping you to give a sticker as a token of appreciation for good driving.

The Rachakonda Police, known for coming up with unique people friendly programmes, have now launched another innovative programme under the name ‘Patrol for Happy Driving’.

The initiative was launched on the occasion of completing three years of the formation of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

According to the Rachakonda Police, as a result of various programmes seeking awareness among the citizens on traffic rules, many have started taking safety measures like wearing helmet, fastening their seat belts, giving

appropriate indications and also maintaining accurate distance from other vehicles on the roads and so on.

“So far, the police have been trying to identify traffic violations, issue challans and seize vehicles in case of non-payment of fines. Now, we are launching this unique programme, which is the first of its kind in the country,” said Mahesh M Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

After launching the programme on Thursday, the Commissioner, along with other officers, distributed safe driving stickers to several motorists for following traffic rules at Chintalkunta crossroads in LB Nagar.

“As part of the programme, special traffic patrolling teams will identify motorists who follow traffic rules as a habit and take safety measures in driving their vehicles. Such drivers will be given stickers and certificates of appreciation,” Bhagwat said.

“Our teams have already started identifying such motorists and several drivers have already been given stickers and appreciation certificates. The process will continue,” said a senior traffic official from LB Nagar division.

