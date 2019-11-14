Rachakonda cops trace 900 missing kids in 4 years

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police traced 900 of the 954 children who were reported missing in the last four years. Since October 2016, those traced back by the police include 486 girls and 414 boys.

According to the police, using the Facial Recognition System application, two boys and a girl were traced. On social media, taking a clue from Facebook, Instagram and others, the Cybercrime cell traced two boys who were missing for eight years and one girl.

Apart from this, with the help of Khoya-Paaya website, one missing boy was traced. His details were uploaded to the website. During operations ‘Smile’ and ‘Muskaan’, officials rescued 1,884 children, including 424 girls from child labour, since July 2016.

Officials said these children belonged to various States, including Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Rachakonda police also started worksite schools for rescued children in collaboration with Collectors of Yadadri- Bhongir and Nalgonda, brick kiln workers and an NGO. So far 2,100 children underwent training. Also, 54 children from Bihar were rescued from bangle-manufacturing units in Balapur.

