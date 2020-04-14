Rachakonda CP appreciates volunteers

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: While the police are busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic, inspired by their work many volunteers are coming forward to do their bit of service to the society. On Monday, the Rachakonda Police thanked all such volunteers for their support, stating that so far, nearly 128 persons had enrolled as volunteers.

Members of the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) are among the volunteers specially named by the police, thanking them for their work in digitising manual passes data. They have also been guiding citizens who approach the Police Commissioner’s office for passes in applying for the same. The tedious job was done with lot of enthusiasm by the team of RKSC volunteers and received appreciation from Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Pointing out that the lockdown period has its psychological effects on the people as well due to reduced mobility, changed lifestyle and confinement to homes, RKSC members have volunteered to offer psycho social counselling to those who are in need of it. The calls received by the Covid Control Room on the numbers 040-48214800 or 9490617234 are transferred to the counselors for psychological help, if needed. “Due to the lockdown, the Covid Control Room and officers of Rachakonda received numerous calls on one side for food or groceries and on the other side to sponsor food and other relief material to needy and poor,” Bhagwat said.

Various kinds of volunteers also came forward to help in various initiatives, ranging from cooking and distributing food to distributing food and other relief material, stitching cloth masks, giving online chat support, taking calls from home, giving medical assistance or psychological counselling, etc. Bhagwat appreciated the efforts of all the volunteers who came forward to work with Rachakonda Police and are working tirelessly much like the police.