Rachakonda CP asks for deposition of weapons

By | Published: 12:54 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming municipal elections, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat has issued orders asking all licensed firearm holders to deposit their weapons with the police.

The order, which was issued in the interest of public peace and tranquility, stipulates that all holders of arms licenses residing in Rachakonda, except those persons who are exempted and working on guard duty on the premises of nationalised banks, public sector undertakings, sportspersons and security personnel, have to deposit their weapons with the police stations or authorised arms dealers.

The weapons should be deposited immediately in view of the elections scheduled on January 22, failing which penal action will be initiated against the erring persons by confiscating the weapons and also prosecuting them as per law, Bhagwat said in the order, adding that the deposited weapons might be taken back one week after the declaration of results.

In the order, the Commissioner said the licensees should re-register their licenses as per the rules of Arms Act, in case of other State licenses of all India validity.

Wine shops to remain closed

The Cyberabad police have on Monday said that toddy and wine shops, including bars attached to restaurants, bars in star hotels and clubs, will remain closed in view of the municipal elections from 5 pm on January 20 to 5 pm on January 22.

These premises will also be closed on the counting day on January 25 from 5 am to 7 pm. The police issued these orders to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls along with the counting.

