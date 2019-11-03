Rachakonda CP Bhagwat asks RTC employees to join duty without fear

By | Published: 3:30 pm 3:42 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, appealed to the TSRTC workers to resume their duties without fear. He assured of protection to all those reporting for the duties.

The Commissioner warned those trying to stop or prevent any TSRTC employees who want to join duties willingly. “Stringent action will be initiated against anyone preventing any employee from joining duty. Our Inspectors and other officers are present at all the bus depots and terminals,” he said.

He said those trying to create mischief will be immediately arrested and cases will be booked. Bhagwat asked the TSRTC employee to contact the nearest police station or Dial 100 in case they need any assistance from the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .