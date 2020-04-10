Rachakonda CP Bhagwat helps Manipur students with essential supplies

By | Published: 3:15 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat has extended help to two Manipuri students, who were denied entry at a supermarket in Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday, allegedly due to their appearance.

Apart from ensuring that the manager and the security personnel of the supermarket, who had refused the two students entry despite them showing their Aadhar cards, were arrested, the Commissioner on Friday met the students and handed over essential supplies to the duo.

The students, Angam Weapon (24) and Thangkai Haokip (22), both Manipur natives currently BTech students in a private college here, were staying in Vanasthalipuram. On Wednesday, the duo went to a nearby supermarket to purchase groceries, where they were denied entry by the security personnel. The issue had become a controversy after a friend of the duo tweeted videos of the incident, alerting the Rachakonda Police, who responded with action agaisnt the supermarket management. Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju and Principal Secretary (MA & UD) Arvind Kumar too had responded to the issue.

“Because of their facial appearance and language, the security personnel at the supermarket grew suspicious and denied entry to them. Based on a complaint, we arrested Shankaraiah and Dileep, both security guards and Venkataramana, the store manager,” police said.

On Friday afternoon, the Commissioner personally interacted with the students at his office and assured them help whenever needed. Bhagwat began his career in the Indian Police Service with his first posting in Manipur in 1997, due to which he is quite familiar with the language and the Manipuri society and culture.

The Commissioner also warned supermarket managements against discrimination on basis of caste, religion, race , language, etc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .