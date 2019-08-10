Rachakonda CP Bhagwat plays mentor to police aspirants

By | Published: 1:00 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Going beyond the call of duty, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat has successfully mentored close to 40 candidates for interviews to crack the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruitment examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The entire process was managed through a WhatsApp group.

Among candidates from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra who were mentored by the Rachakonda CP, one Akashay Pangarikar from Maharashtra has bagged the all India 3rd rank. From Telangana, Veleti Sumanth Sharma of Siddipet secured the 49th rank, Srinivas Gonugunta of Hyderabad got 78th and Raghu Kuram of Kothagudem got the 376th rank. The ranks have paved the way for these candidates to join as Assistant Commandant in any one of the armed police forces including Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Bhagwat, for the last five years, was mentoring Civil Services aspirants for interviews and this was for the first time that he trained candidates for the CAPF personality test by providing complete guidance and material. Taking time out from his tight schedule, the Rachakonda CP used to come up with probable interview questions on the basis of the candidate’s profile.

On Saturday, the Rachakonda CP organised a felicitation programme for these successfully candidates at his office here.

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said the idea to form a WhatsApp group to mentor aspirants was given to him by one of his colleagues, Nitish Patode, who is in the Customs.

Apart from clearing a written examination of 450 marks, candidates have to undergo a physical efficiency test followed by an interview for 150 marks. The interview, which is conducted by the UPSC for CAPF Assistant Commandant post, is equally tough like the UPSC Civil Services, the Rachakonda CP said.

“UPSC has no shortcuts. It is an exam of perseverance, needs dedication and hard work, which has paid off for these candidates,” he said.

National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) director Anjana Sinha congratulated Bhagwat for mentoring aspirants and going out of his way to help others in the society. Congratulating the candidates, Sinha said the satisfaction of serving in CAPF service was no less than serving in the Indian Police Service (IPS). The candidates would get the same benefits like that of an IPS officer, she said.

Southern sector CRPF Inspector General of Police MR Naik congratulated the candidates and said they were the first batch who would be benefitted after the recent Supreme Court orders that CAPF employees should be treated as Group ‘A’ services. He also shared his experiences of working in Bihar and as IGP CRPF.

