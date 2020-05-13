Rachakonda CP distributes groceries to transgenders

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat handed over one month’s grocery kits to 50 transgender persons at Kushal function hall in LB Nagar here on Wednesday.

In a programme organised to support the transgender community during the lockdown, the Commissioner asked them to keep themselves safe from the virus and to protect others as well.

He urged them to strictly follow lockdown rules and assured necessary help in emergencies. State Minority Commission VC Shankar Luke, Dr Ashish Chouhan and others were present.

