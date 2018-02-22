Rachakonda CP Mahesh helps Civil Services aspirants online free of cost

By | Published: 12:36 am

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, says, “It is purely out of passion that I am mentoring civil service aspirants.” When he says ‘to mentor’, it doesn’t mean coaching the aspirants in the traditional way where people flock to a concrete building.

Making the best of digitisation, ‘CS (Civil service)’ WhatsApp groups, are an initiative taken up in order to guide and groom the aspirants from the very beginning of the exam. “It was an initiative taken up by a few bureaucrats, which also includes my wife and I,” adds Mahesh.

They created their first WhatsApp group two years ago and believe that it is the most efficient medium to connect with everyone. So, anyone who is religiously preparing for the exam is welcome to join the group.

There are different WhatsApp groups for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka with about 200 students in each group. Every new batch gets a separate group and the ones that are selected continue to be part of the group till the end.

From book suggestions to first-hand experiences from the mentors, sharing current events to examination guidelines — the group assists the young aspirants in their preparation.

This year, 10 candidates who were mentored by them have cleared the Indian Forest Service examination. Also, a few of the aspirants from Hyderabad and other States are waiting for their Indian Civil Services exam results.

“I am aware of the struggles that most aspirants may face, so, in order to do my bit, I intentionally make time whenever the candidates want to meet me and keep updating in the group,” says Mahesh. “While we guide them, we also learn and keep ourselves updated with the current affairs, so it’s a two-way thing,” he concludes.