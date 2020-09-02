Rachakonda CP suspends three cops for taking bribe

Commissioner urged citizens to inform on WhatsApp number 949061711, in case there were any illegal demands by any police personnel

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat has on Wednesday issued orders placing a Sub-Inspector and two police constables of the Nacharam police station under suspension on charges of misconduct.

The suspended personnel, SI Shivakumar and constables, E Ramulu and M Ashok exhibited gross misconduct demanding and accepting bribes from suspects for helping them in storing banned gutkha products, the order said.

The Commissioner urged citizens to inform on WhatsApp number 949061711, in case there were any illegal demands by any police personnel.

