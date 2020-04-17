Rachakonda CP warns against defying lockdown orders

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat warned volunteers against defying lockdown rules including social distancing while distributing food and essentials to the needy.

With regard to food distribution drives, Bhagwat said prior permission from the police and the GHMC had to be taken by the volunteers. Those violating this norm would be booked. Over a 100 volunteers and NGOs have already registered themselves with the Rachakonda Police to serve the needy so far.

“Many volunteers are seen going around distributing food to people in distress during the lockdown period. It is to be noted that anyone who wishes to distribute food to the poor, migrant workers and daily wage workers should first seek permission from the local police,” Bhagwat said.

“Intimate the local municipal authorities and the Covid-19 Control Room who will facilitate proper distribution of food as per the coronavirus pandemic advisory,” he said.

Those who violate the lockdown advisory would be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said, adding that those intending to contribute to the needy could call the Rachakonda Covid Control Room on 9490617234.

