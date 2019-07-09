Rachakonda Police Commissioner asks cops to exercise for an hour

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat asked his men to exercise at least for an hour daily. He advised police officers to plan their day’s schedule and to take time out for duty, relaxation, hobbies, family, friends and social work.

He was speaking at a mega health camp organised for police officers of the Commissionerate at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters in Amberpet here on Tuesday.

“Due to the increasing work demands these days, people tend to get many diseases. To keep ourselves fit, we need to exercise at least for an hour daily. A complete health checkup should be done once in six months,” Bhagwat said. He also added that there was a need for every police station to have a facility to check the sugar level and blood pressure of the staff.

At present, the Red Cross Society had awarded the Rachakonda Police for the highest number of blood donations last year. The Commissioner congratulated the force in this regard and encouraged them to continue such social work.

